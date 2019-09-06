Young boy uses birthday party to raise money for Breckenridge Fire Dept.

by: Joey Hollingsworth

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 / 09:13 PM CDT / Updated: Aug 20, 2019 / 10:41 PM CDT

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young boy from the Big Country recently used his birthday to help raise money for the Breckenridge Fire Department (BFD).

According to a Facebook post by BFD, young Canon Deubler wanted to have a special birthday party at the fire department, who agreed to host it behind the station in the open yard under the pecan trees.

Instead of requesting presents for himself, Canon held his own “Fill the Boot” campaign, which raised more than $500 in donations, according to the post. Aside from the money, Canon’s selfless gesture earned the full respect of the BFD, the post states.





