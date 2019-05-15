What is The Tithe and Why Give It?

John Hamilton, Pastor Holiday Hills Baptist Church

The word tithe literally means tenth. It is a baseline for giving the bare minimum back to God from your prosperity. The tithe is also a form of worship. Worship of God does include your tithes and offering. The tithe is also the first thing you do when you budget your money. God considers us when we put him first. The tenth belongs to God. In the Old Testament, it was seen as being obedient in Genesis 4:3-7 where Abel’s offering was accepted by God and Cain’s offering was not. One writer said, “God judges what we offer to him.” Therefore when we give God our best, he honors us.

Proverbs 3:9-10 Honor the Lord with thy substance, and with the first fruits of all thine increase: So shall thy barns be filled with plenty, and thy presses shall burst out with new wine. By honoring God, God will increase you with an abundance of prosperity. We are not limited to 10%, but we can give to God as we have prospered. In Malachi 3:10, We are told to bring all the tithes to the storehouse. God says “And prove me now herewith” that is to “trust Him with our best to him, and he will be a blessing unto us”. If I will not open unto you the windows of heaven and pour you out a blessing there shall not be room enough to receive it. In essence, put God to the test.

In the New Testament, 2 Cor. 9:7, We give what we have decided in our heart to give God as we have been prospered. God loves a cheerful giver. The tithe is not limited to 10%, it is based upon your thoughts about God in your heart with what you purpose to give. Jesus told the story of a widow woman in Mark 12:44 CSB “For they all gave out of their surplus, but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had. Now she doesn’t have a cent to live on.

The old folk say, “you can’t beat God giving, no matter how hard you try”. Why give the tithe and offering? It shows three things.

1. You Honor God

2. You Worship God

3. You Trust God