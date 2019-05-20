TORNADO WATCH issued for Taylor County, other parts of Big Country – Here’s what to do!

(KTAB/KRBC) – A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of the KTAB/KRBC viewing area, including Abilene, until 8 p.m. Monday.

A Tornado Watch means that the atmospheric ingredients are in place to create a tornado, but does not necessarily mean that a tornado is on the ground. During a Tornado Watch, you should review your safety plan in case a warning is issued, and remain weather-aware as you go about your day.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado is on the ground or appears imminent. This means to take cover now.

Where do I go in a Tornado Warning?

· If you are in a mobile home, leave immediately and seek shelter in a sturdy, permanent structure nearby

· In a home or business, go to the lowest floor or basement in an interior room with no exterior walls

· Ensure the room does not have any windows

· Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure