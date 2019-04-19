Abilene – Thomas Robert South was born on November 15, 1944 in Santa Anna, Texas to Tom and Corinne South. Tom graduated from Big Spring High School in 1963. After graduation, he attended Texas A & M University and graduated from Texas Tech University. On September 1, 1967, he married Jan Stroup. Tom and Jan were married 52 years. Together they had two daughters and one son. After Tom graduated, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas where Tom worked for General Dynamics. In 1975, they moved to Abilene where he continued to work for General Dynamics. In 1983, Tom began working in the insurance business where he faithfully served his clients until his passing in 2019. He viewed his clients more as friends, than as customers.



Throughout the years, Tom faithfully served on the board of many non-profits including: Christian Homes, United Way, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Disability Resources, and Junior Achievement. He was also a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Abilene serving as past president and various district offices. He enjoyed working in the community, especially working with the children and youth. One of his greatest passions was serving as an elder and deacon at Southern Hills Church of Christ where he was able to provide Christian counsel to many individuals and families.



He is preceded in death by Carl and Olive South (grandparents), Sally Gray (grandmother), Thomas Lacy and Corinne South (parents), and George Lacy South (twin brother).



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jan South; his children, Heather (Mark) Isbell, Holly (Jason) Hall, and Scott (Alison) South; his grandchildren, Cade Isbell, Peyton Hall, Wade Isbell, Mackenzie Hall, Canyon South, Colt Isbell, and Chaynee South; his mother-in-law, JoAnn Stroup; his sister-in-law, Sherry (Bob) Griffin; his sister-in-law, Judy South; his aunt, Lucille Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Visitation will be at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road.



Memorials may be made in Tom’s honor to the charity of your choice or Christian Homes and Family Services.



Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

Related