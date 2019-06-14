×
Advertise With Us

The Birthday Party

The Birthday Party

By Ray Warmsley

 

 

 

North’s Funeral Home
Frontier Motor Company
Mrs. Shirley Nowlin and
her husband, James.

May 10, 2019. The Soundwave Bell Choir opened with a beautiful rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate Mrs. Shirley Nowlin’s 79th birthday. The crowd sung along to Mrs. Nowlin. A party in her honor was held in the backyard of her residence

Mayor Anthony Williams dropped in and said hello to the crowd and wished Mrs. Nowlin a happy birthday. Mr. James Nowlin offered the mayor a plate of food, but the mayor declined while rubbing his round tummy and said that he had to move on.

In 77 degree weather, the party was a success as Mr. James and his crew served sliced BBQ, links on buns with potato salad, cake and drinks.

  • Soundwave Bell Choir
  • Mr. and Mrs. James McCoy
  • Other Guest

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.