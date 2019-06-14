The Birthday Party

Mrs. Shirley Nowlin and

her husband, James.

May 10, 2019. The Soundwave Bell Choir opened with a beautiful rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate Mrs. Shirley Nowlin’s 79th birthday. The crowd sung along to Mrs. Nowlin. A party in her honor was held in the backyard of her residence

Mayor Anthony Williams dropped in and said hello to the crowd and wished Mrs. Nowlin a happy birthday. Mr. James Nowlin offered the mayor a plate of food, but the mayor declined while rubbing his round tummy and said that he had to move on.

In 77 degree weather, the party was a success as Mr. James and his crew served sliced BBQ, links on buns with potato salad, cake and drinks.

Soundwave Bell Choir

Mr. and Mrs. James McCoy

Other Guest