T.C. Bell Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Abilene, TX on Wednesday August 14th 2019. A visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1142 Tracy Lynn Street, Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1142 Tracy Lynn Street, Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.



T.C. was born to Ethel Mae Stevenson-Thomas and Johnny Bell Sr. in Temple, Texas on March 6th 1949. They moved to Abilene, TX. Shortly after they moved to Abilene, TX, he attended Woodson Elementary, Franklin Jr. High and graduated from Abilene High School. After graduation he worked for Valley Faucets but later moved on to West Texas Utilities where he worked for 30yrs and retired. After retirement he and a business partner opened Bell & Webbs Clothing.



On June 2nd 1979 T.C. married Martha Ann Blackshire of Bossier City, Louisiana. They have now been married for 40 beautiful years.



His primary goal in life was to praise God and to live as a faithful servant. He was a member of New Fellowship Baptist Church where he was baptized under the teaching of Dr. James W. Webbs. T.C. donated to charities and ministries, as he believed that it was more of a blessing to give than to receive, he was a family man, loving, kind and willing to lend a helping hand.



T.C. lived a full life, and was loved by many far and wide.



He was greeted in heaven by his mother, Ethel Mae Thomas; his father; Johnny Bell Sr.; stepfather, Lorenza Thomas (Tank); his brothers; Lorenzo Bell (Nooky), Floyd Bell; and sister, Mattie Williams.



He is survived by his beautiful wife, Martha Bell; Children, Latrice and Christopher Hampton of Arlington, TX, Caprice Bell of Arlington, TX, Tinaka Bell of Euless, TX, T.C. Jr. and Michele Bell of Cedar Hill, TX, Aisha and Kevin Long of Abilene, TX; Sisters, Ella Dennis of San Antonio, TX, Helen Simmons of Abilene, TX, Johnny Bell Sr. (Arlene) of Abilene, TX; Brother in laws, Roy Blackshire, & Jimmy Blackshire of Bossier City, Louisiana; Sister in laws, Bernice White, & Mittie Mccray of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Earnestine Bell of Abilene, TX; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends that he adored.

