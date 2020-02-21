Stephen Lee Flint, 47, of Abilene, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure.



Stephen was born in Big Spring, Texas on July 12, 1972, to his loving parents, Henry and Jacquelyn (Way) Flint. Stephen grew up in Abilene, where he attended Jefferson Junior High School and Cooper High School. After high school, Stephen worked for Henry’s Services, Inc., and later, worked for Wildfire Ministries in the dry cleaning business. He was a faithful member of Wildfire Global Church, publicly reading Scriptures for the television broadcast. Stephen also made himself available to watch his nephew Sebastian, pick him up from school, and did what was asked of him, always with a good attitude. Stephen was a wonderful caregiver, and took good care of his mother for many years. Stephen loved to watch sports, especially football, basketball, and wrestling. And he enjoyed watching older shows, one of his favorites being “Little House on the Prairie”. Even though Stephen had various health problems, he never complained. Stephen was courageous in the face of daunting diagnoses, and he was a man of great fortitude and inner strength. Stephen was a Godly man who lived a simple life. He was a truly good man, in every sense of the word, and he will be missed greatly.



Stephen is survived by his father, Henry Flint; his mother, Jacquelyn Flint; his second mother, Chong Flint; his sisters, Stacey Nash and Crystal King; his brother, Joshua Ray; his brother-in-law, David King; his nephew, Sebastian King; his uncles, Torome Flint, Jerome Flint and Homer Flint; his aunts, Barbara Davis and Barbara Ann Taylor; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.



Memorial services were held at Wildfire Global Church, 1226 Oak Street, in Abilene, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00A.M., officiated by Pastor Crystal King. The visitation was scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at North’s Funeral Home on 242 Orange Street.



The family wishes to thank: Ms. Teresa McBride and the Betty Hardwick Center staff, Mr. Chris MacDonald and the Heart Failure Clinic staff, Dr. Ren Zhang and his staff at Hendrick Medical Center, and Dr. Nair and her staff at Lubbock University Medical Center.

