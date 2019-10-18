February 1, 1956 –October 11, 2019 (Age 63)

Odis Debolancy Dolton III, 63, of Abilene, TX, was called home by his Heavenly Father on October 11, 2019 in Plano, TX while being surrounded by family.

Odis was born in Greenville, MS on February 1, 1956 to Odis Dolton Sr. and Jessie Mae Dolton.

Odis is survived by the love of his life of 42 years Pamela Dolton, and his devoted children and children in laws parenthetically: Michael Payne-Dolton of Abilene, TX, Kendrick Mitchell (Vanessa) of Greenville MS, Odis Dolton IV (Dee) of Abilene, TX, and Candice Barber (Nathan) of Abilene, TX.

Odis is survived by his siblings and siblings in laws parenthetically: Wyester Johnson-Sincere of Abilene, TX, Curtis Cross (Karen) of Ann Arbor Michigan, Elizabeth Dolton of Abilene, TX, Linda Johnson of Cruger MS, Donald Dolton (Teresita) of Abilene, TX and Linda Jennings of Greenville, MS.

He is preceded in death by Jessie May Dolton (mother), and Odis Dolton Sr. (father), Benjamin Wright (brother), Linda Curtis (sister).

Odis has 18 grandchildren; Jasmone, She’Neva, Bobbie, Bri’ana, Te’Onda, Andrea, Jai’lon, Creshawn, Devyan, Alexis, D’nae, Nathaniel, Kyla, Valencia, Kennedi, Alexandra, Austin, Kendrick Jr.

Odis has 9 great grandchildren: Nalorie, Mi’kara, Cor’Daya, Amiyah, Kaydon, Alonna, Rosalina, Amore, Marie Denise.

Special recognition of extended family from Greenville, MS and Abilene, TX: Jimmy Giles, Linda Faye Giles, Debra Giles, Cleotha Montgomery, Wilbert Montgomery, Eric Thomas, Dave Merrill, Randy Scott, and Lee Dixon.

Odis grew up in Greenville, MS and attended and graduated from Greenville High School. Soon after graduating, Odis moved to Abilene, TX in 1974 to attend Abilene Christian College (ACC) on a basketball scholarship. Although, he was arriving in Texas for basketball, Odis became a standout athlete, all-American and Golden Glove Award winning 3rd baseman in baseball. Odis became an athletic standout in football as well. Odis graduated from ACC with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial education and Psychology. He later earned his bachelor’s in social work from Abilene Christian University (ACU). Odis continued his passion for learning by earning a master’s degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX.

Odis was employed by the City of Abilene as the Assistant Director of Finance for 15 years before becoming the Assistant Director of Code Compliance and Office of Neighborhood Services. Odis was employed by the City of Abilene for the past 19 years. Prior to working with the City of Abilene, Odis was employed by the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services for 15 years where he served the Big Country and San Angelo Areas. He first began his career in social work with the Abilene State School, where he worked 5 years.

Odis’ family and friends described him as, a wonderful husband, amazing dad, phenomenal grandfather, brother, leader, man of character, man of great integrity, loyal, soft-spoken, humble and most of all a wonderful man of God. His smile and personality would light up a room. He always had a kind and encouraging word for everyone that he met.

Although not born in Abilene, Odis’ passion to serve and care for both his family and community were larger than life. Odis contributed a great amount of time and love to the following organizations:

Abilene Black Men’s Breakfast, Abilene Christian University, Abilene Community Health Services, Abilene ISD Bond Committee, Abilene Youth Sports Association (AYSA), Cisco Junior College, Citizens United Against Disproportionality (CUAD), Closing the GAP, Connecting Caring Communities (CCC), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Hardin Simmons University, Interested Citizens of Abilene North (I-CAN), Mental Health Association, NAACP, Neighborhood in Progress (NIP), Taylor County Democratic Party, Texas Tech Health Science, Thrive ABI, Pasadena Heights Community Church as well as many other community center centric non-formalized groups.

Elmwood Funeral Home 5750 US Highway 277 S., Abilene, TX 79606 will be officiating.

Visitation will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home on October 18th at 6pm-8pm

Services will be held on October 19th at 11 am at Pioneer Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to keep Odis’ vision and legacy of service going, by donating to a local Abilene non-profit organization.