McMurry Announces Hall of Honor Inductees

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Athletics announced this year’s Hall of Honor class on Monday. The group of eight inductees will be honored on Feb. 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Mabee Room.

This year’s class includes four individual inductees, a dual team induction, the Bob and Clara Brown award and the Grant Teaff “Beyond the Game” award.

“Each year I’m blown away by the excellence represented by our hall of honor classes, and this year’s class is no exception,” said McMurry Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “We are all excited about honoring this tremendous class of champions for life.”

Below are the four individuals that will be enshrined in this class:

David Nelson, ’78 – Men’s Basketball

Amanda Findley (Hunter), ’98 – Volleyball

Rode McElreath, ’07 – Men’s Golf

Tarra Richardson (Kersh), ’08, Women’s Basketball

This year’s Bob and Clara Brown award winners are Laurens and Marcia Walrath. The award is presented to an individual or couple that has significantly contributed to McMurry Athletics.

The Grant Teaff “Beyond the Game” award will be presented to Phillip Rhodes, ’84. This award, represents a former McM athlete who has brought prestige, dignity and honor to McMurry University in areas of their life after graduation.

The team induction for this year’s class is a dual-induction as both the 2005-06 and 2006-07 McMurry Women’s Basketball teams will be enshrined in the Hall of Honor. Both led by former McMurry head coach Sam Nichols, these squads combined for a 51-8 overall record and a 39-4 conference record. In addition to the morning ceremony, the teams will be honored at halftime of McMurry Women’s Basketball’s game against Concordia Texas that afternoon, which tips at 1 p.m.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, mcmurrysports.com will produce bios for each of the eight inductees. For more information on the event, contact McMurry Athletics at 325-793-4631.