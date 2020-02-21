Mayor Anthony Williams cast a Vision for the Future of Abilene

Taking a theme of “20/20” Vision, Mayor Anthony Williams on Monday, February 10, 2020 delivered his yearly State of the City Address, painting a picture of Abilene that focused both on the here and now and into the future.

As of February, $5,465 million has been collected to maintain city roads, Williams said.

Further, the city’s Street Advisory Board approved more than 75 streets for repair and maintenance for 2020, and recently approved 65 streets for repairs and maintenance in 2021.

Williams is very enthusiastic about downtown development. The Double Tree by Hilton hotel will have 206 rooms, a second-story pool and a patio bar, 38,700 square feet of meeting space and a restaurant that serves three meals a day. It will create 127 jobs, and 27 “indirect” jobs.

The project has a mixture of Public and Private funds: 22 million public and 44 million private.

Williams has high praise for a grass roots group known as ThriveABI. It’s a 2000 member group looking at Abilene’s future.

“We need you to be part of that”, Williams said. “Not just casting a vision, but working to hold us all accountable so Abilene can be the city we want Abilene to be.”

Mrs. Dolton receiving the first Good Neighbor Award

The city has decided to honor longtime employee, Odis Dolton. They will give the Odis Dolton Good Neighbor Award to a citizen who “fearlessly reach across community lines to improve the lives of others and build the best Abilene.” The inaugural award was presented to his family. His widow, Mrs. Pam Dolton, accepted it. Dolton passed from this life in October 2019.