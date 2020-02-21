Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet

Colonel Bean was the keynote speaker

The 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration was held on Monday, January 20th at the Abilene Convention Center. The theme was “be the change you wish to see in the world” by Mahatma Gandhi. The Master of Ceremonies was chief of police Stan Standridge. The keynote address was given by Colonel Todd A. Bean of the United States Air Force who was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base prior to his current Duty station as Commander, Defense Logistics agency at Warner Robins, Georgia



Colonel Bean told us you have to be a leader not a follower. Responsibility and Authority change of person. The relationships in your command are critical to create an effective format for change. If you stay focused on leading, you will take care of your people and accomplish the mission.



Mayor Anthony Williams presented Col. Bean with a lifetime membership in the NAACP. Col. Bean’s speech focused on his father who was involved in the NAACP.

Andre Gwinn received the Ambassador of the Year Award.

Sgt. Will Ford, owner of Black Cat’s Blues and Barbeque received the Billy King Small Business of the Year Award.

ABCC President, Dee Moore, presents the Community Services of the Year Award to Rev. Izair Lankford as Trey Hubbard, VP of the Chamber, looks on.