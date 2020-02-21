Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet
By Joe Starkey (photos by Joe Starkey)
The 2020 Martin Luther
King Jr. Celebration was held on Monday, January 20th at the Abilene Convention
Center. The theme was “be the change you wish to see in the world” by
Mahatma Gandhi. The Master of Ceremonies was chief of police Stan Standridge.
The keynote address was given by Colonel Todd A. Bean of the United States Air
Force who was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base prior to his current Duty
station as Commander, Defense Logistics agency at Warner Robins, Georgia
Colonel Bean told us you have to be a leader not a follower. Responsibility and Authority change of person. The relationships in your command are critical to create an effective format for change. If you stay focused on leading, you will take care of your people and accomplish the mission.
Mayor Anthony Williams presented Col. Bean with a lifetime membership in the NAACP. Col. Bean’s speech focused on his father who was involved in the NAACP.
Andre Gwinn received the Ambassador of the Year Award.
