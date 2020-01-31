LISTENING CLOSER

Prisoner in Texas Panhandle Vows Vision for Fighting Voice

It’s speculated, for reasons that are both subtle and distinct, incredibly high numbers of neglected, abused and exploited children are still fighting to escape an abysmal situation that almost no one knows they’re at war with every day.

Charles Kelly Adams can empathize. He was once another unreported cause that remained silent about his immeasurably harmful mistreatment until he began a calamitous lifestyle that led to intermittent trips to jail and prison for petty thefts.

“Kelly” as he’s known best by many for his jovial spirit and unmeritorious happiness – given the struggle he’s endured – says that he began stealing as an eleven-year old in order to feed himself and his baby sister.

“It was the only way I knew how to survive”, says Adams, reflecting on his menacing painful childhood and early teen years. Adams is currently incarcerated on the J.B. Wheeler Unit, a trustee farm in Plainview, up in the Texas Panhandle.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal about the billionaire that committed suicide after being found guilty of human trafficking rocked the globe last summer after juggernaut news media groups exposed the operation. These reports shed light on what Adams has been working to bring to the public surfaces for the past five years.

“In order to fight this war, we must stop, be still, and listen,” says Kelly.

According to investigations aired on CNN that remain ongoing, experts in this field proclaim that unaccountable numbers of innocent youths are trapped in these treacherous capacities because they’re afraid to speak up at all or are too quiet because their assailants have a sense of humiliation, guilt or shame within them when no such feelings should exist.

Kelly is a passionate reactionary, who has continually been dismissed, he says as a result of his circumstances or expressions, being considered too far from the truth.

One might draw the most formidable comparison with Kelly to “Andy” from the “Shawshank Redemption” or “Caretaker” from “The Longest Yard”. For those oblivious in knowing these characters or familiarizing with the dynamics that their personas exhibited in these highly popular prison-themed blockbusters that corralled all the marginalized underdog enthusiasts to theaters at the turn of the century to witness cinema illustrate these men – who were much like Adams. Although disadvantages and consistent misfortune plagued them and the momentums in which they pursued, they were still fluent in optimism and quick to display perseverance and an indomitable spirit. At the end of the day though, Kelly – like his big screen comparatives – are still convicts – anchored by judgmental profiling and ignorant stereotypes as a result of being in prison.

Criticism, scrutiny and fault finders are the most prominent of the pitfalls that have risen in effort to disarm Adams and his courageous calling.

“People tend not to believe, or want to hear what I have to say,” says Adams

But despite the doubt, discouragement and disbelief driven in Kelly’s direction, his vision, vows and voice serve to silence skeptics.

Adams has laid the ground work and foundation for what he calls, FIGHTING V.O.I.C.E. (the acronym, VOICE stands for Violent Offenses against children Including Child Enslavement), a Christian-based, family-oriented non-profit organization that objectifies the assistance in recovering missing, abused, addicted, and exploited children around the world.

His plans for the charity are meticulous and extensive and the outline he’s written for its success are structed and ambitious.

“After the children have been extracted from these harmful situations the goal is then to secure for them a safe, family-oriented environment in which they can be guided for forward progress in their lives as they heal and gain faith in Christ Jesus rather than taking alternative destructive routes because of their ill-fated and traumatizing experiences that they suffered like I did.”

Kelly’s great aim for the FIGHTING VOICE is to foster a desirable future for all the seemingly forgotten faces that are still out there, lost and without a whisper to be heard to help them.

In making his final thoughts, Adams remembers his own past and recalls how then-and at often times now he had and still encounters difficulty getting those that need to most to regard him.

But with a true and devoted warrior’s utterance, Kelly’s fighting voice this time – couldn’t be closer to reality – or more clear in statement. “These are our children”.

*Editor’s note*

Kelly Adams is currently at the following address and embraces any all mail/correspondence providing comments or soliciting further information surrounding his story and the FIGHTING V.O.I.C.E.

Charles Kelly Adams #2276381

J.B. Wheeler Unit

986 County Road AA

Plainview, TX 79072