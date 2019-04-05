Let’s Get Political – The Candidate Speaks

It is indeed a pleasure for the West Texas Tribune to bring you the thoughts of the individuals that are running for City Council.

I hope that you will take time to read the candidates responses and please show up at the Polls to vote. I am sure you want that $1.00 a year salary to go to the most qualified person. All candidates were invited to participate

David Turvaville

It appears that more and more of our leaders inside and out of politics are getting caught up in immoral behavior. If a person is a good administrator, do you believe their personal behavior is a non-issue?

That all depends on what immoral behavior is defined as. From religious to secular views, what is termed as immoral runs a wide range of definitions. My personal feelings on the matter is that if a person is upholding the will of the people in a logical and reasonable way, their personal life (as long as nothing illegal is being done) should be their own.

What do you feel like is the greatest challenge facing the city of Abilene, and what would you do to solve it?

Two issues are at the forefront for me and are near equal in their importance. The first being the homelessness situation. Vacant housing and the like. The second being the yearning for downtown “revitalization”. I’ve lived here 4 years and every month I hear more about the work and plans being thought of or put into effect downtown. Both of these subjects need a hard, patient look put into them. How can we assist those without housing and food? What can be done to improve their livelihood? When it comes to downtown construction and bringing more people into our wonderful city, I think we need to ask ourselves what Abilene has to offer visitors. Sure an 80-million-dollar hotel would look great downtown. Why would people come and stay when there are few amenities to enjoy? This needs to be addressed as well as how and what type of activities/events we can bring to Abilene. The third issue as always…ROADS.

Sometimes the citizens have a cynical attitude when it comes to elected officials. The attitude is a – we versus them – attitude. What are you doing or what will you do to foster an environment where every citizen feels important?

I’ve always believed that the Council serves at the will of the people. Many of my co-workers have asked me if I’m going to quit my current position when I’m elected. I laugh and tell them no, 1$ per year will not pay my bills. They ask me why do it then? I say it’s a privilege to serve the people of the city where you live. As your councilman I would like to hold monthly town hall meetings. Something that harkens back to the days old where people could freely speak with city representatives without having to make an appointment or go through paperwork to get their agenda approved.

How do you believe the citizens of Abilene can help make this a better community?

Speak up if there is an issue. Doesn’t matter if it effects 1 person or 1,000. This is your city. If there is a problem I will do everything in my power to remedy it.

Do you believe that a person’s character is important in holding elected office? If you do please list one-character trait one should have and state, why you believe it?

Transparency. Or put another way, honesty. Ask anything of me and I will answer it.

We have seen campaigns where individuals have been extremely mean to each other. Could you pay your opponent one compliment?

I currently have 4 opponents. I’ve met Dr. Craver and he was very welcoming and pleasure to talk with. Mr. Byrn has some very colorful signs. I think Ms. Cantu is taking a step in the right direction with her running in this race. Mr. Konstantin is quite good with spoken word.

If you could have dinner with anyone from the past or currently living, who would it be and why?

Carl Sagan. To pick his brain and to thank him for helping bring the study of the Cosmos more mainstream.

Tell us a little about your family, hobbies, etc.

I have a wonderful wife of 6 years and 2 beautiful daughters. I’ve a big comic book and sci-fi enthusiast. Also I love stage theater. When I lived in Amarillo I did Shakespeare in the park for 5 years.

Do you have anything on your social media accounts that most people would consider to be offensive?

I like to think that I don’t but certain people feel different ways about subjects.

Two of the current city councilman used inappropriate language in referring to their fellow citizens, when a vote came up to censure them, it failed because a majority of the councilman did not vote in favor of censure. Do you believe that your councilperson should be held to a high standard?

As a representative and servant of the people a councilman must always understand the trust that the PEOPLE of this city have placed in them. Clearly a majority of the council at the time of the vote felt the comments made by those two representatives were perfectly fine. Such blatant disrespect is unwarranted and uncalled for.

Are you currently doing business with the City of Abilene, or do you intend to do so? I do not currently nor do I intend to do so in the future.