Let’s Get Political – The Candidate Speaks

Kyle McAlister, Place 5

It is indeed a pleasure for the West Texas Tribune to bring you the thoughts of the individuals that are running for City Council. I hope that you will take time to read the candidates responses and please show up at the Polls to vote. I am sure you want that $1.00 a year salary to go to the most qualified person. All candidates were invited to participate.

1. It appears that more and more of our leaders inside and out of politics are getting caught up in immoral behavior. If a person is a good administrator, do you believe their personal behavior is a non-issue? No, I believe a person’s personal behavior is an issue.

2. What do you feel like is the greatest challenge facing the city of Abilene, and what would you do to solve it? Our Streets. They are in bad shape. I think the Street Maintenance Fee is going to help us get back on top of this issue, and get the roads fixed.

3. Sometimes the citizens have a cynical attitude when it comes to elected officials. The attitude is a – we versus them – attitude. What are you doing or what will you do to foster an environment where every citizen feels important? I have always been, and will always be, accessible to the voters. As you mentioned, this is a $1/year job. But I take it very seriously. I am always open to suggestions, and I my promise is that I will work to get the job done.

4. How do you believe the citizens of Abilene can help make this a better community? By being involved. When citizens are involved, they feel “ownership.”

5. Do you believe that a person’s character is important in holding elected office? If you do please list one character trait one should have and state why you believe it? Yes. I think it’s “honesty.” When I was first elected in 2013, KTXS asked me what I would want my “legacy” to be when I was no longer on Council. I told them that I hoped people would say, whether they agreed with me or not, they always knew where I stood, what I stood for and “who I was.” I want voters to know who I am. I’m not trying to be someone, or something, else. I, honestly, am me.

6. We have seen campaigns where individuals have been extremely mean to each other. Could you pay your opponent one compliment? I applaud Cory and Cynthia for jumping into the fray. This is not an easy job. It takes a toll on the candidate as an individual and its takes a toll on their family. So I appreciate the desire to run.

7. If you could have dinner with anyone from the past or currently living, who would it be and why? My father-in-law, Jim Talbot. He died in accident in 1998. He was the wisest and most Christian man I’ve ever known. There are many times I wish I had him around for guidance.

8. Tell us a little about your family, hobbies, etc. My wife, Amy, and I have been married since 1991. We have 2 daughters; Maggie, 25, who is in grad school in Ireland; and Macy, 23, who works here in Abilene. My hobby is soccer. I am a Deacon and Class Chair at my church, Hillcrest Church of Christ.

9. Do you have anything on your social media accounts that most people would consider to be offensive? I have no doubt that in today’s society, somebody out there could find something on my Facebook, and be offended.

10. Two of the current city councilman used inappropriate language in referring to their fellow citizens, when a vote came up to censure them, it failed because a majority of the councilman did not vote in favor of censure. Do you believe that your councilperson should be held to a high standard? Yes.

11. Are you currently doing business with the City of Abilene, or do you intend to do so? No.