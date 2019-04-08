Let’s Get Political – The Candidate Speaks

Cory Clements, Place 5

It is indeed a pleasure for the West Texas Tribune to bring you the thoughts of the individuals that are running for City Council.

I hope that you will take time to read the candidates responses and please show up at the Polls to vote. I am sure you want that $1.00 a year salary to go to the most qualified person. All candidates were invited to participate.

1. It appears that more and more of our leaders inside and out of politics are getting caught up in immoral behavior. If a person is a good administrator, do you believe their personal behavior is a non-issue? I do not believe that personal behavior is a “non-issue;” however, I believe that deciding that we as citizens are the “morality police” is a dangerous game. All elected officials should be held accountable – at the ballot box.

2. What do you feel like is the greatest challenge facing the city of Abilene, and what would you do to solve it? I feel like the greatest challenge facing Abilene is fear of change. Anyone who knows me will tell you I am not fan of change either; however, change is inevitable. If we close our eyes to it, we will miss out on so many opportunities and find ourselves stuck behind our competitors. In the case of the City, I hope to embrace the inevitable while making sure we maintain our core West Texas values in the process. Complacency will only mean we lose our voice on the State level!

3. Sometimes the citizens have a cynical attitude when it comes to elected officials. The attitude is a – we versus them – attitude. What are you doing or what will you do to foster an environment where every citizen feels important? First of all, I will join them. After the last presidential race, I was very cynical about national politics. The negativity and hatred that came out of that election was enough to turn anyone off. What I am doing is putting my name back out there to run for City Council even though it isn’t always fun and it isn’t anything close to “easy.”

4. How do you believe the citizens of Abilene can help make this a better community? This one is easy! Get out and vote!

5. Do you believe that a person’s character is important in holding elected office? If you do please list one character trait one should have and state why you believe it? The character traits that count are those on the inside; the ones that are shown when no one is watching. I believe that loyalty is one of the most important character traits because it means you’re dependable and people know where you stand. It doesn’t necessarily mean you will always agree with that person, but you can trust that you that person will always stand up for what they think is right!

6. We have seen campaigns where individuals have been extremely mean to each other. Could you pay your opponent one compliment? I love this question because I would love to get rid of all the negativity in politics, and I believe that starts with those of us who decide to run for office! I appreciate the way that Kyle maintains his individual style – in both his wardrobe and personality. I believe we are similar in that regard. I admire Cynthia’s willingness to speak her mind. I strongly disagree with the tactics she has used, but there are a lot of people who don’t agree with me. It takes a lot of guts to stand up and run for City Council and she doesn’t hold back – I like that.

7. If you could have dinner with anyone from the past or currently living, who would it be and why? Vincent van Gogh. His entire life he was considered a failure. He only ever sold one painting, and that was to his brother. Today, his work is some of the most easily recognizable artwork in the world despite only painting for ten years. I think his life and death are metaphoric of how unimportant other people’s present opinions of you are in the end.

8. Tell us a little about your family, hobbies, etc. Most of my family resides in Lubbock, Texas. My dad has been a police officer and volunteer firefighter for most of my life and my mom is a registered nurse. I have an older brother and a younger sister who are both married one niece and another one on the way! My family is to thank – or blame – for the way I turned out! I enjoy travelling. I love learning about other cultures and ways of life but most importantly, traveling the world reminds me how good we have it here in West Texas. Reading is another hobby. It is a way to travel anywhere you want without having to leave.

9. Do you have anything on your social media accounts that most people would consider to be offensive? I would not intentionally try to offend anyone. However, my generation has been on social media for the better part of our lives, so, it is possible. I think the measure of a man or woman doesn’t come from a single post but from the record as a whole.

10. Two of the current city councilman used inappropriate language in referring to their fellow citizens, when a vote came up to censure them, it failed because a majority of the councilman did not vote in favor of censure. Do you believe that your councilperson should be held to a high standard? I think that when you put yourself out there to hold public office you must respect the office. I believe we all need to work harder to get to know our neighbors of different race, socioeconomic status, and physical and mental ability. If we can do that, we can overcome so much of the nonsense we have grown accustomed to – especially in politics – and create a better city that we can all appreciate more.

11. Are you currently doing business with the City of Abilene, or do you intend to do so? I do not currently do business with the City of Abilene, nor do I intend to do so.