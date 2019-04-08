Let’s Get Political – The Candidate Speaks

Charles Byrn, Place 6

It is indeed a pleasure for the West Texas Tribune to bring you the thoughts of the individuals that are running for City Council.

I hope that you will take time to read the candidates responses and please show up at the Polls to vote. I am sure you want that $1.00 a year salary to go to the most qualified person. All candidates were invited to participate.

It appears that more and more of our leaders inside and out of politics are getting caught up in immoral behavior. If a person is a good administrator, do you believe their personal behavior is a non-issue? A person’s behavior is a huge factor in or out of politics, as we have seen in Abilene and in our nation that our leaders today have a problem with immoral behavior and we condone it to something as the norm of the day. We need to get back to a place where our elected officials have the integrity morals of our parents.

2. What do you feel like is the greatest challenge facing the city of Abilene, and what would you do to solve it? The biggest problem facing Abilene is our $ 750 million debt that we need to get under control, if we don’t we lose our tax base to other cities as we see happening every day.

3. Sometimes the citizens have a cynical attitude when it comes to elected officials. The attitude is a – we versus them – attitude. What are you doing or what will you do to foster an environment where every citizen feels important? I have been involved in the community for several years working on campaigns, activism to make sure we keep our debt under control by being against bonds and raising taxes.

4. How do you believe the citizens of Abilene can help make this a better community? The citizens of Abilene that we have here today are trying to make Abilene a better community by getting more involved in city government and getting out to vote in city elections.

5. Do you believe that a person’s character is important in holding elected office? If you do please list one character trait one should have and state why you believe it? Yes, one trait I would list would be honesty.

6. We have seen campaigns where individuals have been extremely mean to each other. Could you pay your opponent one compliment? Good Christian People

7. If you could have dinner with anyone from the past or currently living, who would it be and why? Ronald Reagan, because of his strong conservative values and principles.

8.Tell us a little about your family, hobbies, etc.

I have a step son Robert 26 and a son Noah 18, my hobbies include golfing, football and watching LIVE PD. I also playing with my two dogs Rex and Casey, they’re both labs.

9. Do you have anything on your social media accounts that most people would consider to be offensive? No!

10. Two of the current city councilman used inappropriate language in referring to their fellow citizens, when a vote came up to censure them, it failed because a majority of the councilman did not vote in favor of censure. Do you believe that your councilperson should be held to a high standard? Absolutely, a censure is basically a slap on the wrist; we need to hold our elected officials to a higher standard than just a slap on the wrist.

11. Are you currently doing business with the City of Abilene, or do you intend to do so? No