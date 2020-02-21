LAVERNE BARTON (BARTON) SNEED

LaVerne Barton Sneed, age 88, was called home by her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2020 with her family by her side in Abilene, Texas.

LaVerne was born December 13, 1931, in Eureka, Texas to Robert and Sadie Barton. She was the middle child of fifteen children. LaVerne attended school in Eureka and Hester Grove through the eighth grade.

LaVerne then relocated to Tulsa to live with her older sister, Mavis and her husband, Pete, while attending Booker T. Washington High School. Upon graduation, LaVerne earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Texas College in Tyler and master’s degree from Texas Southern University in Houston.

It was during her senior year in college that she met and married Burton Sneed, Jr. She and Burton had successful careers in the Kerens Independent School District. Laverne retired after thirty-one years as a classroom teacher, during which time she was recognized as an outstanding teacher in the state of Texas.

During this time, Burton and LaVerne served in multiple areas of ministry as members of New Hope Baptist Church. Together they established the Burton Sneed Scholarship Fund to help students further their education. They also found many ways to serve throughout the Kerens community. These included providing meals, rides to the doctor and delivering meals to housebound citizens.

After Burton Sneed’s death in 1995, LaVerne lived alone for ten years until she married Rev. Samuel Washington. As the pastor’s wife at New Hope Baptist Church, she took on new roles in the church. She served faithfully by her husband’s side until he passed away in 2017.

LaVerne was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. Her passions were working with her students and the youth at her church, traveling, sewing and doing jigsaw puzzles.

In her final years, LaVerne lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Ralph and Pam Porter. After serious health issues, she lived in care facilities until her death.

LaVerne is survived by one daughter, Pamela Porter, and her husband, Ralph Porter of Abilene, TX, two bonus daughters, Tameko Sanders and her husband, Tyrus of Murphy, TX and Joyce Windsor and her husband, Denny of Stone Mountain, GA; two brothers, Homer Barton and wife Shirley of Dallas, TX and Charles Barton and wife Pat of Dallas, TX; three sisters, Linda Hendrix and husband Bob of Dallas, TX, Thelma Borbin of Plano, TX and Eulanda Yarbough of Dallas, TX; two grandchildren, Lauren Crawford and husband Quentin of Ft. Worth, TX and Ryan Porter and wife Caitlin of Lantana, TX, four step children, Samuel Washington, Jr. of Dallas, TX, Lois Washington of Dallas, TX, Timothy Washington of Dallas, TX and Elizabeth Singleton and husband Carl of DeSoto, TX; two step-grandchildren Clarissa and Carl Jr. and many nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staffs at Wesley Court Senior Living, Lyndale Abilene Memory Care and Hendrick Hospice. Each of these entities provided excellent care and support in our time of need. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hendrick Hospice at 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601 and www.hendrickhospice.org.