Kathleen (Dalbert) Merrill

December 3, 1954 ~ November 25, 2019 (age 64) Kathleen (Kathy) Laverne Dalbert Merrill was born December 3, 1954 in Cameron, TX. She lived with her grandmother, Ethel Lee, until the age of ten in Milano, TX. Once her grandmother passed, she came to live with her parents in Abilene, TX. She went to school at Woodson Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Cooper High schools. Kathy was the first generation in her family to pursue a college degree. She attended the University of Texas at El Paso and the University of Texas at Arlington for a nursing degree. She worked in labor and delivery for a short while before deciding to change careers. She felt her calling was to work in public service, so she went to work for the State Department while attaining a Masters in Management and Human Relations from Abilene Christian University. She then went on to work at the City of Abilene as the director of Administrative Services, and then she was promoted to the Assistant City Manager. In 2006, she moved to College Station in the same role until retirement in 2014.



Her joy in life was to help anyone she could and share the Gospel with all who would listen. She loved traveling with her best friend, Melba Harris, taking pictures of nature, and bird watching. She started off every morning listening to gospel music with a cup of hot tea and a slice of pound cake. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved spoiling them. Kathy was involved in many groups including: Bible Study Fellowship, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, Junior League of Abilene, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.



Kathy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ethel Lee; her grandfather, Phillip Lee.



Survivors include her mother, Lucretia Dalbert; her father, David Dalbert Sr.; brothers: Raymond Dalbert, David Dalbert Jr., and Shawn Dalbert; her children: Jamie Merrill, Jarred Merrill, and Jazen Morgan; her grandchildren: Jai Mykal, Javari, Jacobi, Jayden, Jaya, Mannix, Jarred Jr, and Kroix. Her newest grandchildren came shortly after her passing: Krue LaMar and Kalais Kathleen. She is also survived by her favorite aunt, Mattie McBride, many cousins and dear friends.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the love and support we have received during this difficult time. She’s our angel now, looking over us all. God bless!

Please click the link below to bless the family with a gift to help with the early arrival and hospital stay of Kathy’s twin grandbabies. https://www.gofundme.com/f/merrill-morgan-twins?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1