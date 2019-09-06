Harriet Huff

December 10, 1953 ~ September 1, 2019 (AGE 65)

Harriet Cosey Huff was born on December 10, 1953 in Abilene, Texas. She grew up in Lubbock Texas and moved back to Abilene, Texas when she was in high school. She graduated from Abilene High School and married Van Huff in 1971. Harriet and Van moved to Plano, Texas in the mid 1970’s and she went to work at Texas Instruments and Electronic Data Systems. They had a daughter named Shana in 1972 and a set of twins in 1983 that they named Devan and Derek.



In 1991, the family moved back to Abilene, Texas. In Abilene, Harriet cultivated her love of gardening and decorating her home. She also loved telling everyone she met about her grandbabies, buying things on home shopping networks (often squirreling away these deliveries in cabinets in hopes that Van wouldn’t notice them or the “easy” payments being charged to their credit card), watching reality TV, and MSNBC.





In 2001, she suffered several major illnesses and had a lengthy hospital stay. She was in and out of the hospital for many years after that. Despite her many illnesses, she continued to spend time with her beloved children, husband and grandchildren. She went into Hendrick Home Hospice on May 23, 2019. She was cared for in her home by her loving husband Van until her death. She is survived by her husband, Van Huff; her daughter, Shana Carroll (Gary Carroll); her daughter Devan Huff-Brookins (Johnny Brookins); her son, Derek Huff; Grandchildren, Kiya Carroll, Jaida Brookins, Jaden Brookins; her sister, Cynthia Brockington (Danny Brockington); her sister, Rena Loggins; her brother, Greg Loggins; and favorite cousin, Wayne Williams.





The family would like to say thank you to all of the health care professionals who cared for her during her illnesses.





A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on September 6, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas.