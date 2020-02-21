Abilene – Georgia Bell “T.G.” Bivens passed from this life on January 19, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1929, in Clarendon, Texas. Her father passed away when she was three years old, and she and her beloved mother, Tommie McNeal, made their life in Clarendon surrounded by their many friends.



In November 1946, she married the love of her life, Johnny Bivens, who preceded her in death in 1988. Together, they raised three sons, Johnny Lynn Bivens, Neal Bivens and Dennis Bivens. Being the self-sufficient and vibrant woman she was, she was active in her Sunday School and activities at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. She loved to travel, and she and Johnny were able to share a trip of a lifetime to Hawaii and adjacent islands. She traveled and toured extensively with the Prime Timers at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church. She never missed an opportunity to share a meal or a celebration with her friends and family.



She loved and adored her grandchildren, Cory Lynn Bivens and Paige Bivens Blanco. She was always there for them with open arms and a smile. She was thrilled when her great-grandchildren Kaden and Sophia came into the world and was no less a loving grandmother to them.



Neal and Dennis preceded Georgia in death, as well as a granddaughter, Lacy Jae Bivens. She is survived by her son, Johnny Lynn Bivens and daughter-in-law Penny, of Tuscola; grandson Cory Bivens and his wife Leslie of Abilene; granddaughter Paige Blanco and husband Adrian, great-grandchildren Kaden and Sophia, all of San Angelo; as well as several extended family members.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers at Lyndale Memory Care Center and Kindred Hospice for their care and support of Georgia in this last several months of her life. You all make a difference in people’s lives, and it is appreciated.



Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday January 23, 2020 in the staterooms at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Culwell, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.



The family suggests memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, North Central Texas Chapter, 301 S. Pioneer Drive Suite 105, Abilene, TX 79605.

