David Ratliff Memorial Scholarship Recipients

Jonathan Creel will be attending University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He attended Cooper High School. The awards/clubs, activities. leadership positions he acquired while attending CHS include: National Honor Society 3 yrs; Student Council 2 yrs; Younglife 3yrs; Leadership Abilene 2 yrs; Varsity Baseball 3yrs; Calculus Club senior year; Editor of Yearbook 2 yrs. He has a GPA of 95.96. Award presented by David McCaghren.

Allison Pearce will be attending Austin College and will be majoring in Public Health – Med School. She will be playing Volleyball (NCAA Division 3) in college. She attended Abilene High School where she played Volleyball and Basketball. The awards/clubs, activities. Leadership positions she acquired while attending AHS include:TGCA Academic All-State Volleyball; THSCA Academic All-State, TAVC Academic All-State, 1st Team All-District, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Volleyball All-Star; Team Captain; Team MVP; TAFE State Competitor; National Honor Society; Class officer (4 yrs); Choir; Academic Letterman; Abilene Youth Leadership member; 2nd grade Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church; Academic All-District in Volleyball and Basketball; Texas Association of Future Educator member. She has a GPA of 99.255. Award presented by David McCaghren.

Hannah Vermillion will be attending Hardin Simmons University and will major in Biology-Physical Therapy. She wants to work in a hospital setting. She will be playing tennis in college. She attended Abilene High School and was on the Varsity Tennis team. The awards/clubs, activities. leadership positions she acquired while attending AHS include: Newcomber of the Year (Tennis), Team Captain (Tennis Team Senior Year); Varsity Tennis for 3 ½ years; 9 year participation award for ATMA; 10 ½ years of piano participation (including private lessons and recitals); Member of the National Honor Society (NHS) and she has participated in USTA and JTT tennis events for 5 years. She has a GPA of 100.663. Award presented by David McCaghren.

Savannah Gregory will be attending Howard Payne University and will major in Criminal Justice (Psycology)/FBI. She will be playing soccer in college. She attended Cooper High School and played soccer. The awards/clubs, activities. leadership positions she acquired while attending CHS include: 2 year Soccer Captain; National Honor Society officer; 1st Team All District; 1st Team All Region; Band Leader of Section; 2 time Defensive MVP and member of the Calculus Club. She has a GPA of 96.04. Award presented by David McCaghren.