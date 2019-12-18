Cassandra Coral Moreno

Cassandra C. Moreno gained her angel wings on November 7, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1979 to Alfredo and Anely Moreno. She lived in Abilene, Texas her whole life and was a proud Cooper Cougar graduate. She was a devoted mother and had a big loving heart for her precious grandsons who adored their ‘GiGi’. She was also a member of the All for One Missions Church. A memorial will be announced at a later date.





Cass was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo and Nellie Moreno, two aunts, Janie Jonas and Tomasa Moore, two uncles Roy Trevino and Ronnie Reed.



Left to cherish her memories are: son, Zaidryn Moreno-Nobles, two daughters Gabrielle Moreno and Yezzlyn Moreno-Nobles, her sister Kimberly Moreno, her niece Summer Revell and her nephew Jayson Revell, her two most beloved gems Josiah and Mezias Torres; Gigi loves you always, three uncles Domingo(Tana) Trevino, Ruben (Lisa) Trevino and Cliff Moore, two aunts Beatrice Reed and Celia Trevino; all of her cousins who were more like brothers and sisters- we will remember the good times at grandma’s house on Locust street





A special thank you to Sylvia Lopez for taking her under her wings when both her parents passed. Gonna really miss you Cass, Love cousin Diane. A memorial was held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm at All for One Missions Church located at 650 Corsicana Ave., Abilene, TX 79606