Roby- Billy Wayne Reed, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Roby, Tx December 23, 2019. Graveside services were at 10:00 am Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Sylvester Cemetery, under the direction of Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.

He was born in Gladewater, Tx July 29, 1932, B.W. was the son of the late James and Velma (Smith) Reed. He graduated from Sylvester High School and attended accounting school in Dallas. B.W. was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a hard-working farmer, rancher and Dairyman. B.W. enjoyed going to the gin and coffee shops to visit with his friends to tell stories. Papaw also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys along with watching his grandkids play ball. He also enjoyed cooking for the holidays.

B.W. is preceded in death by Lillie Mae (Raphelt) Reed, his parents, one sister, Joyce Boen, and two brothers, Bobby and Harold Gene Reed.

Survivors include his sons, Larry Reed & wife Dana of Roby, Jimmy Reed of Sweetwater, and Gary Reed & wife Jill of Abilene; one daughter, Linda Reed Schroedter & husband Bobby of Stephenville. Six grandchildren; Shawna Runyan of Hewitt, Nikki Johnson & husband Taylor of Palava, Cody Reed & wife Stephanie of Pennsylvania, Tara Yeager & husband Brandon of Godley, Brandon Reed of Sweetwater, & Landry Reed of Abilene, & ten great-grandchildren; Devin Perez of San Angelo, Gabrielle Perez of San Angelo, Savhanna Perez of Hamlin, Michelle Runyan of San Marcos, Blaze Runyan of Hewitt, & Jaycie Bailey of Hewitt, Leona Mae Reed of Pennsylvania, Lillie Reed, Cameron Reed, and Aubree Reed. Also, he is survived by long-time friends; Scooter & Jerry Wayne Stuart. Thanks, Scooter for always keeping Papaw informed of rodeos and barrel racing on T.V. Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Comfort Keeper’s and Hendricks Hospice for all they did.