Andrews put Community Services in the Spotlight

Lesli Andrews, Director of Community Services for the City of Abilene

Lesli Andrews, Director of Community Services for the City of Abilene updated the Abilene Black Chamber on Community Services.

The City of Abilene provides many services and opportunities through their Community Service Division.

If you are a Senior Citizen there are many activities and services available that ranges from Medical Transportation in the city to lunches at the centers and a strong menu of entertainment including Dancing, Karaoke, Bingo, Movies and a One Day Getaway to Lubbock which includes a stop at Post Trade Days, Ranch Heritage Museum and West End Shopping Center. The cost is $40.00 per person. The date is March 14th.

For Dads and their daughters the Winter Fantasy Daddy & Daughter Dance is scheduled for Feb. 6th. The cost is $12.00 per person and the ages are 3-13. The male could be the dad or a male role model.

The Abilene Trout Fest was recently held at Cal Young Park. This was a free event that introduced a lot of young people to fishing. We have a pretty extensive park system with more improvements taking place at Lake Kirby.

Dee Moore (right) President of the Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce visits with a guest

The Abilene Zoo and the Abilene Library Systems rounds out quality of life programs offered by the City.

Dee Moore, President of the Abilene Black Chamber indicated that the MLK Banquet was about sold out.