American Bio (Editorial)

This article was first published July 4th, 2015. As we watch the celebration in Washington, DC this evening we might want to reflect on this article. Are we as a nation moving closer to Christianity or Country?

My Flag, My Country, My Gun, My Constitution, My Bible, My Christianity.

I believe that it’s time for America to re-write her Bio. I personally don’t see anything that I would take out of the Bio. However it is very confusing and dysfunctional the way it is written.

At this time our nation, which claims to be a Christian Nation, is talking a lot about the Flag, the Country, Guns and the Constitution. The above mentioned subjects are not a part of Christianity and does, in no way, make one a Christian.

So for a moment let’s just put the Flag, The Country, Guns and the Constitution in the corner.

There are many Christians that have never been to America, Never saluted the Flag, Never shot a Gun or read the Constitution.

Having said that, I will also say that I Love this Country, I Love our Freedom and the Opportunities available to us.

I am like most people, if I see a Flag Draped Coffin of a military person, I stand at attention and give them all the respect they are due. However, I believe if I first understand the blood stained cross of Calvary it better helps me put the Flag Draped Coffin in perspective.

We do live in a great Country and again I am filled with pride when I hear the National Anthem, and see Old Glory waving in the wind or the President stepping off of Air force One. To me all of that represents the Power and the Freedom we have in theses United States. However at the end of the day we must understand that our true Power and Freedom comes from Christ who died for your sins as well as mine. This world (USA) is not my home, I’m just passing through.

Guns – I’ve owned a gun since I was 16 years old. I grew up on a farm, as Hank Williams Jr. says in his song “My Daddy Taught me to Live off the Land, A Country Boy Can Survive”. I think it’s okay to have a gun for hunting, target practicing, and for protection, if necessary. If one does not first understand Jesus teaching about loving your neighbor as yourself, they probably don’t need a gun. We see innocent lives taken everyday .

The constitution: It’s amazing that some individuals are quoting the constitution more than they are quoting the bible. Our constitution was written by mere men. I think they did a good job overall however it must take a back seat to scriptures. For example I have freedom of speech as an editor. I am thankful for that. As a Christian in my writing and speech it’s best if I see my dialogue through the lens of James 1: 19This you know, my beloved brethren. But everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak and slow to anger; 20for the anger of man does not achieve the righteousness of God.…

As we celebrate the 4th of July I am glad to say that I am an American. However I believe that the best chance this Country has is for Christians to pick up their bibles and have the attitude of our first century brethren. We must take our stand as Christians did in the book of Acts chapter 5; when they were challenged by the rulers of their day, “…27When they had brought them, they stood them before the Council. The high priest questioned them, 28saying, “We gave you strict orders not to continue teaching in this name, and yet, you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and intend to bring this man’s blood upon us.” 29But Peter and the apostles answered, “We must obey God rather than men.”