Alma Zella (Amy) Nellums of Abilene passed away Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, at Hendrick Hospice Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 10, at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church with burial to follow at Abilene Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 7 at North’s Funeral Home Chapel, as well as from 9:30-10:30 Tuesday at the church.

Alma was born June 8, 1923, in Madisonville, TX, to Millie (Murray) and Sandy Nellums. Alma moved to Abilene, Texas, in 1941 and soon started her career as a housekeeper for the Goltz family. She continued working for Gene Goltz until two years ago. She worked for many other families through the years, notably the Charles Spicer family for fifty years and the Fred White family twenty-eight years. In addition, she cleaned the offices of Condley and Company, LLP, and Dr. Fred White. She was greatly loved by all the people she served.

A member of New Light Baptist Church for over seventy years, she served as the Coordinator and president of the Usher Board and was previously over the Junior Ushers. She was involved in many other activities through the years and loved her church family.

Alma was preceded in death by both parents; brothers Sidney Green and Alvin Nellums; sisters Norina, Frankie Mae, Leah, Alpha, Louise, Ruby, and Margaret.

Surviving are her nephew, Clarence Brown, Jr., of Abilene; his children, Mario, Tamara, Trey, Adrian, and Arica; a number of other special nieces and nephews; family friend, George Mason; and her adopted grandchildren, Connie, Cindy, Carrie, Charles, Jr., Melissa, Greg, Jeff, and Natalie.

The family is grateful to Geneva Rivera, Brenda Evans, the late Annie Newman, Louise Corn, Hendrick Hospice Care Center, and the New Light family for their care for Amy in the past months.