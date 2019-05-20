Abilene, Wylie ISDs releasing 1 hour early due to severe weather threat

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Both Abilene ISD and Wylie ISD are releasing early because of the threat of severe weather around dismissal time.

AISD will release all campuses an hour early, meaning elementary will release at 2:15 and secondary will release at 2:40.

Wylie ISD will also release an hour earlier thannormal.

Buses for both districts will drop off an hour earlier. All evening activities for both districts are also canceled.

Other early releases:

Jim Ned ISD: Releasing 1 hour early

Highland ISD dismissing at 2:30

Kids on Maple closing at 2:15

Abilene City Hall closed, City non-essential personnel released

Abilene Christian University closing at 2