Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announces intent to seek reelection

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE/KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams, Advancement and Executive Community Relations Officer at ACU, and current Mayor of Abilene, is officially filing his candidacy for Re-election for Mayor of Abilene.

Anthony Williams

Mayor Williams will reignite his victorious Anthony for Abilene campaign on Thursday, January 16th from 5:30-7pm at The Front Porch, 702 N. 2nd.

“I am looking forward to re-uniting the Anthony for Abilene campaign family, and I am looking forward to welcoming new members, as our table has definitely grown since we first ran for Mayor in 2017. Abilene has achieved significant cultural and economic achievements in the last three years, and there is still important work to be done. I’m ready to bring our supporters and citizens together as we continue to make our way forward.” said Williams.

Abilene’s Mayor position is up for reelection, as well as City Council Places 3 and 4.

Both council incumbents, Donna Albus and Weldon Hurt, have announced their intent to seek reelection as well.

The candidacy filing period will take place from January 15 through February 14.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and meet the following residency requirements:

Mayor candidates can live in any part of Abilene with no restrictions;

Place 3 candidates shall be residents of the City north of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line; and

Place 4 candidates shall be residents of the City south of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line.

The election will take place May 2.