ABILENE GOES CAJUN! AEF CAJUN FEST HITS THE FAIRGROUNDS ON APRIL 13

It is the time of year again when ABILENE GOES CAJUN! The Abilene Education Foundation is proud to present its annual Cajun Fest on Saturday, April 13at the Taylor County Expo Center Fairgrounds Round Building. The event is presented by H-E-B, Star Dodge/RAM and the Dian Graves Owen Foundation.

Cajun Fest will once again celebrate the outstanding performing groups of AISD all day long so plan your visit so you can hear your favorite performing group. AEF will also announce the winner of the K-3rd grade coloring contest in-between performances.

Prior to the gates opening at 10:30 am, the day will kick off with the “Crawfish Crawl” 5k run/walk at 8:30 a.m. The Crawl begins outside Shotwell Stadium and ends on the field at the 50-yard line, where contestants can watch themselves cross the finish line on the giant scoreboard screen. Plaques and ribbons will be awarded for top finisher categories. Participants can register for the 5K online at www.abilenegoescajun.orguntil April 9. Participants can also register in person during packet pick-up at Abilene Running Company located at 2654 Industrial Blvd. on April 11 or 12 from noon-6 p.m., or they can sign up on race day at Shotwell.

Our authentic Louisiana style crawfish and shrimp boil (over 2 pounds of crawfish and shrimp plus sausage, potatoes, and corn) will be served from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until we sell out, so come early). Crawfish not your thing? Don’t worry. We will have a hot dog meal available that includes chips and water for $5. Tickets for Cajun Festival Crawfish and Shrimp Boil can be purchased at a discounted rate online (Adult and Child portions) at www.abilenegoescajun.orgor in person at One AISD Center, 241 Pine Street, until April 12at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds help fund classroom supplies, grants for classroom projects, scholarships for students pursuing college or technical school, and monies for opportunities that may not have funding. We have all had a teacher who made a lasting impression in our lives. Please join us as we strive to make a positive impact on the teachers and students within the Abilene Independent School District, and join us at AEF’s Annual Cajun Fest.

FOLLOW CAJUN FESTIVAL ON FACEBOOK @ WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ABILENEEDUCATIONFOUNDATION/

Questions? Call us at 325-677-1444 ext. 2616