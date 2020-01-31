2020 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Adonis Davis, CB, Abilene Christian University

Bottom of FormAdonis Davis the hard hitting CB from Abilene Christian University recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds owner Damond Talbot.

Name: Adonis Davis

Height: 5’10

Weight: 181

Position: CB

College: Abilene Christian University

Twitter: Adonis247playa

Tell us about your hometown, and what you love most about it?

• Bastrop, Texas, I love that it’s a small town so everybody has strong relations with one another.

List these three in order of importance and why: Film Study, Strength and Conditioning and Practice?

• Film study for me is first because knowing who a player is before you step out on the field with them gives you an edge. Being a great athlete is a great trait to have but I think breaking down key points of a player will set you apart.

After I think practice is essential because you need practice in order to become the player you want to be for your team. Next would be Strength and condition because your body has to be able to hold up and be in shape.

What do you worry about, and why?

• I worry about falling into a Mediocre State of Mindset. I say this because too many people in society are okay with being middle of the pack in life. I feel like I wake up and think I’m the best and want to do everything in my power to show it. I know my capabilities as a person and player so settling for anything other than that I believe is unacceptable.

Give me an example of when you failed at something. How did you react and how did you overcome failure?

• When I failed my first ever class, in which was a pass or fail math class my freshmen year of college. I went into it the next semester with different mindset and passed it with flying colors.

What do your teammates say is your best quality?

• A passionate player who has the athletic ability to make any player.

Who is the best player you have ever played against in college?

• Jazz Ferguson Northwestern State

What would your career be if you couldn’t play football?

• Run Sport Facility/Coach or become Nutritionist.

Room, desk and car – which do you clean first?

• Room

If there was a disaster and you could either save three strangers or one family member, which would you choose and why?

• My family means a lot to me so the family member.

If you could be any television or movie character, who would you be and why?

• Danny Phantom easy. He could become invisible, fly, run on walls or through them and control your mind. Not to mention green eyes you can’t beat that, he is different.

Tell me about your biggest adversity in life and how you’ve dealt with or overcome it?

• Think when I broke my forearm really bad my Junior year in high school second game of the season. I was emotional about it being that this was an important year for my team and me. I was scheduled to miss 6 to 8 weeks on how bad it was but came back in 5 weeks to help us go to playoffs. Being hurt made me fall in love with the game all over again.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

• Crazy story when I was 9-10 years old I was in a hotel room with my parents the night before my brothers NUC camp. I was hungry and there wasn’t really nothing to eat but a box of fiber one bars my parents brought. So, I ate about 4 fiber one bars back to back and my Pops said slow down, all that fiber isn’t meant for you… I looked at him and said ok and later proceeded to eat the whole box. Next morning when we got there my stomach wasn’t feeling right so I rushed to the restroom barley making it to the toilet. This happened like that 3 more time until on the fourth time I didn’t get there fast enough. Let’s just say I missed majority of the camp and had a new fit on by the end of it.

What was the most memorable play of your collegiate career?

• Colorado State hit on Micheal Gallup.

What song best describes your work ethic?

• Last Breath – Future

What is the most important trait you can have (Physical or Non-Physical) to help you succeed at the next level?

• I think my athleticism and dedication to growing my game.

If you could bring one person back from the dead for one day, who would it be and why?

• Jesus, to thank him for everything he has done for my family and I by sacrificing his life for me to live mine.

If you were to open a dance club, what would you name it?

• DripZilla

Who is the most underrated player in the NFL?

• Tyrann Mathieu

Would you rather be liked or respected, and why?

• Someone can like you for all the wrong reason and you wouldn’t even know, being liked is something I used to admire but I realized its uncontrollable. I think respect means more to me because that’s earned, being well respect means your presences is felt.

What player who had his career derailed by off-field issues do you feel for the most and why?

• Antonio Brown because he has always been one of my favorite players but now he is viewed as head case. I feel for him because he has one of the best if not the best work ethic in the league and ever since he got hit by Linebacker Vontaze Burfict he hasn’t been the same.

Do you love to win, or hate to lose?

• I even hate the thought of losing.

Who has been the biggest influence on your life and explain why?

• My parents because they have sacrificed so much for me and my brother and they are the perfect example of how hard work pays off in the end.

