On Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at 11:00am SHARP, the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene, in Abilene, TX will conduct an unaccompanied Veteran burial for AMN Michael Reginald Gibson. Gibson served in the United States Air Force from 1978 to 1979.

Gibson is not expected to have anyone attend his funeral. Please help us spread the word and ensure that our United States Air Force Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Abilene Community are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene staff have coordinated with Dyess Air Force Base to ensure that Gibson receives Military Honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the On-Site-Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States Flag on Gibson’s behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the Dyess AFB Casualty Office to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind. Please join us to honor his life and service with a full military burial