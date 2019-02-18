Real. Local. News.
Let’s Get Political – The Candidate Speaks
It is indeed a pleasure for the West Texas Tribune to bring you the thoughts of the individuals that are running for City Council. I hope that you will take time to read the candidates responses and please show up at the Polls to vote. I am sure you want that $1.00 a year salary…
Politics | By Floyd Miller |
Three Simple Steps that Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals (StatePoint) Americans have mixed emotions around financial planning, a new study suggests. But setting specific goals can help you achieve the financial outcomes you want. Forty-eight percent of individuals with specific financial goals say…
Three Simple Steps that Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals (StatePoint) Americans have mixed emotions around financial planning, a new study suggests. But setting specific goals can help you achieve the financial outcomes you want. Forty-eight percent of individuals with specific financial goals say…
Mr. Grover C. Everett, Remembered 97 years after Lynching
Ceremony to be held April 13th Grover C. Everett was a thirty-six year old migratory farm worker according to a street contractor who had known Everett for 11 years. When talking to Judge W. R. Ely, the contractor said Everett was a “hard -working negro.” Born on May 25, 1885, Everett had a WWI Registration…
Community, Front Page, Top Right (Featured) | By Kathy Barr |
Martin Luther King Scholarship Reception
A crowd of approximately 50 individuals met at the Ben E. Keith Center to honor the MLK recipients, Lisette Spraggins, Sharon Owens and Celeste Cooper were part of the Scholarship Committee. Mr. Carlos Munson, a native of Abilene and a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, was the keynote speaker. The students are looking forward to furthering their…
Community | By Floyd Miller |
Subscribe to the Tribune
Editorials
Become an Advertising Partner
Ask about how you can be part of the WTT family!
Events
There are no upcoming events at this time.